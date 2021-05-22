Brugge star investigated for joining anti-Semtic chant

Noa Lang celebrated after scoring as Club Brugge clinched the Belgian title but might have gone too far after he game

Brussels (AFP)

The Belgian Football Association (URBSFA) announced on Saturday that it was opening an investigation following Club Brugge's title celebrations, during which Dutch player Noa Lang sang an anti-Semitic chant.

In a video circulating on social networks, Lang was filmed at the Brugge title party on after they clinched the title on Thursday joining supporters in a song aimed at fans of rivals Anderlecht, which is seen as historically linked to the Jewish community.

Brugge made sure of their 17th Belgian league title with a 3-3 draw at Anderlecht in Brussels. Lang, a 21-year-old winger, scored the third Bruges goal.

"The Belgian FA condemns all forms of discrimination and defers to the competent disciplinary bodies to decide on the follow-up to these events," the URBSFA website said.

Lang, who started his career at Ajax in Amsterdam, is one of the candidates for the Belgian Pro League's player of the season and young player of the season.

"Racism and anti-Semitism have no place in our society. Chants that target specific groups of people must not be trivialised any longer," the league said on Saturday.

Brugge, whose fans have been accused of anti-Semitic chants in the past, defended their player

"When Noa Lang sang with our fans, there was no antisemitic undertone," Club Brugge wrote. "Noa did not mean to hurt or insult anyone in any way and we are sorry if this happened."

