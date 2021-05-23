Asher-Smith stuns Richardson to win 100m at Diamond League opener

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith celebrates after winning the women's 100m final at the Diamond League athletics meeting in Gateshead

Gateshead (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Britain's 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith saw off the challenge of US sprint star Sha'Carri Richardson to win the 100m at Sunday's opening Diamond League meet in Gateshead.

The 25-year old started strongly in wet conditions in the northeast of England and crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson second in 11.44.

The Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third in 11.48.

Richardson is fresh from clocking 10.72sec at the Miramar Invitational last month, making her the sixth-fastest female sprinter ever.

The field for the final also included Jamaican 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who finished fourth, and Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria.

Gateshead stepped in to host the meet after Rabat pulled out because of Covid-19 restrictions in Morocco.

There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympics in Japan.

