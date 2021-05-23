Ronaldo starts on bench for crunch Juve game at Bologna

Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench for what could be his final Juventus game.

Advertising Read more

Bologna (Italy) (AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench for Juventus' final Serie A game of the season at Bologna where they need a win on Sunday to have any hope of qualifying for the Champions League.

Andrea Pirlo opted for an attacking line-up of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata flanked by Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.

A win against 11-placed Bologna may not be enough, with the results of AC Milan at Atalanta and Napoli at home against Hellas Verona also deciding their fate.

Juventus are currently fifth, a point behind both Milan and Napoli.

The game could be the final one for Ronaldo if Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2011-2012.

The 36-year-old is the top scorer in Serie A this season with 29 goals.

© 2021 AFP