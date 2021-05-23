Taiwan's Hsu wins Pure Silk Championship for first LPGA title

Taiwan's Hsu Wei-Ling on the way to her first LPGA tour victory at the Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia

Washington (AFP)

Hsu Wei-Ling rode an eagle at the 15th hole to an emotional two-stroke victory in the Pure Silk Championship on Sunday, capturing a long-awaited first LPGA title.

"I thought I wouldn't cry," said the 26-year-old, who indeed broke down in tears after a two-putt par at the final hole to seal the win.

But the emotion had been building since her eagle at the par-five 15th, where her second shot kicked onto the green and she made the putt and suddenly find herself with a two-shot lead.

Playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn -- who started the day tied with Hsu for the lead -- had arrived at 15 with a two-stroke lead, but the Thai found a fairway bunker with her second shot and ended up with a double bogey at the easiest hole on the Kingsmill Resort course in Williamsburg, Virginia.

"On 15, I knew there was a good chance," Hsu said.

"I thought, I've been waiting seven years for this, I don't want to wait anymore," added the 26-year-old, who graduated from the Symetra Tour to play her rookie LPGA season in 2015, had 10 top-10 finishes, including one runner-up, on her resume.

She padded her lead with a birdie at 16, finishing with a three-under par 68 for a 13-under total of 271.

Moriya rebounded with her fifth birdie of the day at the 17th on the way to a one-under par 70 and solo second on 11-under 273.

She was one stroke in front of American Jessica Korda, who had three birdies and two bogeys -- including a three-putt at the last -- in a one-under 70.

Hsu became the first Taiwanese player to win on the LPGA tour since Tseng Yani won the 2012 Kia Classic.

