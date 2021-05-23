Advertising Read more

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"I had to live through a difficult situation, starting the season being under-appreciated and Atletico opened the door to give me the chance to show that I could still be a force."

-- Luis Suarez after scoring the goal that gave Atletico Madrid La Liga title. He was released by Barcelona last season.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but that was an outstanding swim."

-- British Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty on winning the 50m breaststroke at the European Championships.

"Chalk one up for the old boys ....Congratulations @PhilMickelson An absolute tough track...beat me by 33 shots and I only played 2 days!!"

-- Golfer John Daly on Phil Mickelson's US PGA victory at the age of 50, the sport's oldest ever major winner.

"This is just an incredible feeling. I just believed that it was possible yet everything was saying it wasn't and I hope that others find that inspiration. It may take a little extra work and harder effort to maintain physically or maintain the skills but gosh is it worth it in the end."

-- Mickelson, three weeks shy of his 51st birthday.

"It was like being in a science fiction film."

-- Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski after scoring a last-minute goal in Bayern Munich's 5-2 win over Augsburg which gave him a record 41st goal in the Bundesliga this season.

"We love him so much. He's a special person for all of us. We can't replace him."

-- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on Sergio Aguero who signed off with two goals in the 5-0 rout of Everton.

"We are lucky to escape today."

-- Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel after his team lost at Aston Villa but still made the Champions League after Leicester were defeated by Tottenham.

"I have to start a new adventure. I knew I went to a big club. I remember that I was sitting in the living room and the manager said when I come to Liverpool we would win prizes. I am happy it went that well. It would have been really painful to leave the club without any."

-- Georginio Wijnaldum after his final appearance for Liverpool.

"In the garage it was very difficult to feel ok, but I guess now I'm getting used to this feeling here unfortunately. I've never finished a race here - this year, I don't start it. It's a difficult one to take and I also feel for the team."

-- Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who was unable to start Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix despite taking pole position.

"First of all, I want to say that actions always speak louder than words. I think that's a good lesson after this weekend."

-- Monaco GP winner Max Verstappen in a veiled swipe at Lewis Hamilton who had suggested the Dutch driver had plenty to prove.

"I'm excited to show the world that my times aren't a fluke. I can run, I am pretty, and I am a force to be reckoned with. I want all the women and the world to watch out."

-- US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson despite losing to Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in the 100m at the Gateshead Diamond League meeting.

