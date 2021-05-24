Andreescu slick on Strasbourg clay after injury and illness

Bianca Andreescu was back to winning ways Monday after injury and illness

Strasbourg (France) (AFP)

With the French Open a week away world No.7 Bianca Andreescu produced a slick 6-1, 6-2 victory over Spain's Andrea Lazaro on the Strasbourg clay courts Monday despite a six-week injury lay off.

Sidelined by a foot injury that saw the 2019 US Open winner abandon the Miami final against Ashleigh Barty on April 3, Andreescu cut a confident figure Monday having also recovered from Covid-19.

"I would definitely put that match in my top five cleanest matches," the 20-year-old Canadian said after the 61-minute match.

"I focused on getting 100 percent and try my best, and that's what I did," added the top seed.

Andreescu spoke about her experience with Covid in less positive terms.

"It was a little bit tough, my lungs... I felt out of breath a lot. I just kept practising, and it kept getting better," said Andreescu, who added she was hoping to be vaccinated against Covid soon.

Venus Williams, still playing at the age of 40, extended her losing streak to five matches with a three set loss to Sorana Cirstea, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

