Sakai bids 'sayonara' to Marseille

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Japan defender Hiroki Sakai announced on Monday he was leaving Marseille after five seasons at the Ligue 1 club.

"At the end of this season, I have decided to leave Europe and put an end to my Marseille dream," the 31-year-old posted on Instagram.

"Indeed, when I arrived in Marseille, I had decided that OM would be in my last European club and I have not changed my mind," he said.

Sakai, who 61 Japan caps, arrived in 2016 from Hannover and made 184 appearances for Marseille, scoring twice and was under contract until 2022,

Sakai did not play as the club drew their last game of the season at Metz on Sunday, ruled out by a recurring back problem.

He was voted the club's player of season in 2019 by fans.

"With 184 games played, I have always given everything of myself for this beautiful shirt," he wrote. "Sayonara."

© 2021 AFP