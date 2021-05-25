Miller extends MotoGP stay with Ducati through 2022

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Australian rider Jack Miller has extended his contract with Ducati for the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, the Italian team announced on Tuesday.

Miller, 26, joined the official Ducati team this season from the Pramac team, a Ducati satellite. He had signed for one year only, with an optional year for 2022 which has now been taken up.

After a difficult start to the season, Miller came back strongly to win the last two races in Spain and France, putting him fourth in the championship with 64 points, 16 behind leader Fabio Quartararo.

"I am thrilled to be able to continue my adventure with the Ducati Lenovo Team also next season," said Miller in a statement.

"Wearing these colours is a great honour for me, and having been able to win the last two races on the Desmosedici GP is a real dream."

The sixth round of the season takes place at the Mugello circuit in Italy on Sunday.

© 2021 AFP