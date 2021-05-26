Evenepoel falls again on Giro d'Italia

Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel fell on the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel, making his comeback nine months after a serious crash, fell again in Wednesday's 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia.

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider went over the security barrier in a mass fall on the descent down the San Valentino Pass involving six other riders including Italian Giulio Ciccone.

After several minutes the 21-year-old managed to get back in his bike and head towards the finish line 28km away at Sega di Ala.

Evenepoel fractured his pelvis after hitting a bridge wall and plunging into a ravine during the Tour of Lombardy in Italy last August.

That horror crash ended a run of success in all four stage races he had taken part in last season, including the Tour of Poland.

© 2021 AFP