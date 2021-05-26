Juve director Paratici leaving club after 11 years

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Juventus chief football officer Fabio Paratici is leaving the dethroned Serie A champions after 11 years, the Turin club confirmed on Wednesday.

Paratici's contract will not be renewed when it expires on June 30.

The nine-time reigning champions finished fourth in Serie A this season, exiting the Champions League in the last-16, and snatching a berth in next season's competition on the final day.

"They were wonderful years of professional growth and strong emotions," said Paratici. "An important chapter of my career closes, as I await new challenges."

The 48-year-old joined from Sampdoria in 2010 initially as coordinator of the technical area, moving up to take his current position after Giuseppe Marotta was sacked in 2018.

Marotta went on to join Inter Milan as CEO for sport.

"Fabio has written the history of Juventus over the past few years," said Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

"19 trophies in 11 years are the best testimony of his work, which is fully part of the long tradition of our club."

Coach Andrea Pirlo's future remains uncertain with reports that Massimiliano Allegri is poised to return, two years after he was sacked, and replaced by Maurizio Sarri who lasted one campaign.

