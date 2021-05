Conte salutes his Inter 'journey' as Inzaghi tipped as successor

Advertising Read more

Rome (AFP)

Antonio Conte hailed his "journey" as Inter Milan coach on Thursday, the day after he quit the newly-crowned Italian champions amid clashes with the club's cash-strapped Chinese owners.

"What a journey during these two years! No excuses, no alibis, only work, work and work, with respect and courtesy," wrote Conte on his Instagram account.

The former Chelsea and Juventus boss took over in May 2019 on a three-year contract worth a reported 12 million euros ($14 million) annually.

But the 51-year-old left the San Siro one year early after delivering Inter's first Serie A title in 11 years.

Conte also thanked the fans having "always felt their support and warmth" despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Italian media were tipping Simone Inzaghi, who quit as Lazio coach on Thursday, as Conte's successor.

Reports claim the 45-year-old ex-international striker could sign a two-year deal with Inter on Friday.

Lazio released a short statement saying Inzaghi had ended his five-year reign.

"We respect the change of mind of a coach and, before that, of a player who for many years tied his name to Lazio and the many successes."

