Humpback whale found dead on beach in France
Carnon (France) (AFP)
A humpback whale was found dead on Wednesday on a beach along the Mediterranean in southern France, in what experts said was a rare incident.
"As soon as we arrived, it was already dead," said Elodie Sene, a caretaker at an aquarium in the town of Grau-du-Roi.
"I've never seen anything like this, it's the first time I see this in the Mediterranean," she added.
The seven-meter-long (23-foot)animal was evacuated from the beach at Carnon, near the seaside town of La Grande-Motte, and was to undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.#photo1
Humpback whales are not usually found in the Mediterranean Sea where fin whales are more common.
For several weeks now, attention has focused on a starving grey whale lost in the Mediterranean, far from its natural habitat in the Pacific ocean.
It was last seen several days ago off the coast of Majorca, Spain.
