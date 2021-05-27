Mali's interim president and PM released, says military source

File photo taken Sept. 25, 2020 of Mali's transitional President Bah Ndaw at his inauguration ceremony in Bamako.

Mali's interim president and premier have been released, a military official told AFP on Thursday, three days after they were detained and stripped of their powers in what appeared to be the country's second coup in nine months.

"The interim president and prime minister were released overnight around 1.30am [local time]. We were true to our word," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Family members confirmed that President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane had been freed.

The development came a day after military officials said the country's transitional president and prime minister had "resigned" while in detention, a move the UN said was "unacceptable".

Ndaw and Ouane, tasked with steering the return to civilian rule after a coup last August, were detained by the military on Monday in what the international community called a military coup.

Over the past few days, the UN, along with the African Union and other international bodies, as well as the US, have repeatedly urged Mali’s military to release the transitional leaders.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)

