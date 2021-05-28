Giro cyclists to donate prize money to cable car victims

Advertising Read more

Abbiategrasso (Italy) (AFP)

The prize money from Friday's 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia will be donated to the victims of the cable car accident on Mount Mottarone that cost 14 lives, the professional cyclists' association (CPA) announced.

The route for the stage had already been changed so the peloton would not ride up the mountain, where the tragedy last weekend left a five-year-old child as the sole survivor.

"The riders unanimously decided to donate all the cash prizes of today's stage to little Eitan and to the families affected by this terrible tragedy," said the CPA.

The accident happened about 100 metres from the last altitude station of the cable car to the top of Mount Mottarone.

Three managers from the operator of the cable car have been arrested, with police accusing them of deliberately disabling the emergency brake.

The boy who survived the accident is awake and will soon be moved out of intensive care, the hospital said on Thursday.

