Braves outfielder Ozuna arrested on assault charges

Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna has been arrested on domestic assault charges, the Major League Baseball club said Sunday

Washington (AFP)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested on Saturday after an alleged domestic violence incident, the Major League Baseball club confirmed Sunday.

The 30-year-old Dominican was arrested, according to Fulton County police, for aggravated assault strangulation and battery -- family violence.

A police report said Ozuna choked his wife and threw her against a wall.

"We learned of Marcell Ozuna's arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner's Office," the Braves said in a statement.

"The Braves fully support Major League Baseball's policy on domestic violence, which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form.

"Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matters should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner."

The league and players union have had a joint policy against domestic violence since 2015.

While the Braves are playing in New York, Ozuna had returned home to Atlanta after breaking two fingers while sliding into third base Tuesday at Boston.

Ozuna, on a five-year contract with the Braves, led the National League last year with 18 home runs and 56 runs batted in during a campaign shortened by Covid-19.

