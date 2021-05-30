Osaka was not at her best but reached the second round

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance - day 1:

Headlines

+ Osaka battles into second round

+ Japanese star threatened with default over media boycott

+ Thiem collapses to defeat by Andujar

+ Kvitova survives match point to progress

Top results

Naomi Osaka (JPN x2) bt Patricia Maria Tig (ROM) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Pablo Andujar (ESP) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT x4) 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Petra Kvitova (CZE x11) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 6-4, 6-3

Sidelines

More major misery for Kerber

-- When Angelique Kerber won the 2018 Wimbledon title, it was her third Grand Slam success in as many years and the third straight major tournament in which she had at least reached the quarter-finals.

But the German has not made a last-eight tie since and was dumped out by Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina on Sunday, losing 6-2, 6-4.

"Of course everything was a challenge, especially last year," said Kerber after her third consecutive first-round loss at Grand Slam events.

Collins 'so much better' after surgery

-- American Danielle Collins, a former Australian Open semi-finalist, played her first match since March, beating Chinese qualifier Wang Xiyu in three sets.

The 27-year-old needed surgery after being diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition in which tissue that usually covers the inside of the uterus grows outside of it.

Endometriosis is thought to possibly affect up to 10 percent of women and some of its causes are unknown.

"It certainly presented its challenges, but it's been really kind of shocking, like since surgery I've just felt so much better," said Collins, who reached the last eight at Roland Garros last year.

Vesnina ends long wait for win

-- Former top-20 player Elena Vesnina claimed her first WTA Tour win since May 2018 after taking time out to start a family. The 34-year-old Russian did it in style too, thrashing Belarus' Olga Govortsova 6-1, 6-0.

It was the former Wimbledon semi-finalist's first victory at a Grand Slam since the Australian Open three years ago and first at Roland Garros since 2017, when she reached the third round.

Who's saying what

"For me, playing on clay is a work in progress."

-- Osaka, who agreed to a quick on-court TV interview despite her media boycott.

"I mean, it is not good, but you have to understand what her situation is. So good and bad I would say."

-- Osaka's compatriot Kei Nishikori opts to stay on the fence when asked about her media stance.

"It does feel very tough, as I was used since 2016 to play very deep in this tournament."

-- Thiem after his shock exit.

"I'm not really thinking like about losing the first round while I'm playing the first round."

-- Third seed Aryna Sabalenka, who has never reached a Grand Slam quarter-final.

"I've got to concentrate on not ruining anyone else's day for the rest of this day. I mean, yeah, I'm pretty angry."

-- British number one Dan Evans after losing to Miomir Kecmanovic.

"I have been talking with my coach a little bit. He's afraid to get it."

-- Henri Laaksonen says his coach is wary of the Covid-19 vaccine.

© 2021 AFP