Moto3 rider Dupasquier has 'severe brain damage': hospital

Dupasquier was airlifted to hospital after his crash at Mugello

Advertising Read more

Rome (AFP)

Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier, victim of a horrific crash in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, has "severe brain damage", the hospital treating him said Sunday.

The 19-year-old underwent chest surgery overnight "for a vascular lesion. Severe brain damage persists. He remains in intensive care in a very serious condition," a spokesman for the Careggi hospital told AFP, without releasing any further details.

His team, Pruestel GP, pulled out of Sunday's race following the accident, and wrote on Facebook that thei rider's situation was "still critical".

"All our thoughts are with him. Keep fighting Jason," they said.

Dupasquier fell and was struck by another bike, before sliding along the track, during Saturday qualifying. Doctors rushed to the scene and after attending to him for 40 minutes on the circuit had him airlifted to hospital.

Japanese rider Ayumu Sasaki and Spaniard Jeremy Alcoba were the others involved in the accident which delayed the MotoGP fourth practice. Organisers reported that both were "fine".

Alcoba went on to qualify sixth fastest for the race. Sasaki was 10th.

The MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo dedicated his pole-clinching qualifying lap to Dupasquier on Saturday.

"I hope he's OK. I'm praying for him and I'm praying for his family," said Yamaha's French rider.

Dupasquier is in his second season in Moto3.

Racing for his German team he finished his rookie campaign pointless in 28th in the overall standings.

After five races in 2021 he is placed 10th with 27 points.

© 2021 AFP