Disciplinary hearing set for Botia's European final red card

Paris (AFP)

La Rochelle back Levani Botia will appear before the disciplinary committee on Wednesday after being red-carded aas his team lost the European Cup to Toulouse, the organisers announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old from Fiji, playing at centre, was sent off in the 28th minute of the final on 22 May at Twickenham, for a high tackle on Toulouse fullback Maxime Medard.

Medard had to leave the match after failing a concussion protocol.

When Botia was sent off the game was tied 6-6 but Toulouse went on to win 22-17.

La Rochelle, second in the Top 14 and sure of a place in the playoffs, travel to Clermont on Saturday in the final round of regular season games.

If they hold on to second place, their next game will be a playoff semi-final on June 18 or 19. The final is on June 25.

The average suspension for this type of offence is six weeks, but can range from ten to 52 weeks if there are aggravating circumstances.

