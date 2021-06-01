Kvitova out of French Open after press conference ankle injury

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Petra Kvitova pulled out of the French Open on Tuesday after suffering a freak ankle injury by falling during her "post-match press requirements".

The Czech 11th seed, a Roland Garros semi-finalist in 2012 and 2020, had saved a match point in her first-round win over Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen on Sunday.

"It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," said the 31-year-old.

"During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle. Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it."

The two-time Wimbledon champion has had little luck with injuries during her career, having missed five months after being injured in a knife attack at her home in 2016.

Kvitova said she was hoping to be back in time for a tilt at a third Wimbledon title to add to the ones she won in 2011 and 2014.

"It's incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grass-court season," she added.

© 2021 AFP