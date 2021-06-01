Nadal eases past Popyrin in Roland Garros opener

Nadal has not lost a set at Roland Garros since beating Dominic Thiem in the 2019 final

Paris (AFP)

Rafael Nadal fought back from 2-5 down in the third set to ensure he started his bid for a 14th French Open title with a comfortable victory over Alexei Popyrin on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Nadal, seeded third, raced through the first two sets before eventually clinching a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) victory over his Australian opponent.

The Spaniard could usurp Roger Federer at the top of the all-time men's list with a 21st Grand Slam singles title in Paris.

He started in ominous fashion for his rivals and has still not lost a set at Roland Garros since beating Dominic Thiem in four sets in the 2019 final.

Nadal will take on Frenchman Richard Gasquet, against whom he has won 16 times in as many matches, in the second round.

