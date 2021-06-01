Scotland's Fleck to miss Netherlands friendly after contracting Covid-19

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has tested positive for coronavirus and is to self-isolate at Scotland's pre-Euro 2020 training camp in Spain the Scottish Football Association announced

London (AFP)

Scotland midfielder John Fleck has tested positive for coronavirus and will not travel to Portugal for this week's friendly with the Netherlands, the Scottish FA announced on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old will self isolate at the team's Spanish training camp in La Finca where they are fine-tuning their preparations for Euro 2020.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that John Fleck has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Scotland National Team basecamp in La Finca," read the statement.

"As a result, he will self-isolate as per Spanish Government guidelines and therefore not fly to Portugal for tomorrow's match against Netherlands.

"The rest of the squad was retested for COVID-19 and returned negative results today (Tuesday)."

Scotland begin their first finals campaign since the 1998 World Cup against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on June 14.

They face historic rivals England at Wembley on June 18 and round off their group stage campaign against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia four days later back at Hampden.

