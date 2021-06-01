Wales' Ramsey to be eased back in before Euro 2020, says Page

Aaron Ramsey scored two goals in 30 matches in all competitions for Juventus last season

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Aaron Ramsey is to be given time to recover from injury and will miss this week's Euro 2020 warm-up match with World Cup winners France, Wales coach Robert Page said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old midfielder has endured a frustrating time with injuries since joining Juventus from Arsenal two years ago and started just 13 Serie A matches last term.

Page said the priority is their group stage opener with Switzerland on June 12 in Baku and not Wednesday's match in Nice.

"Aaron's not played the amount of minutes he would have liked in Italy, so we've got to be sympathetic," Page said.

"We can't push him 100 miles per hour to start with. What we need is to have that squad ready for that first game against Switzerland.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies, who starred alongside Ramsey as Wales reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals, is another high-profile player recovering from a fitness problem.

"Ben Davies is another. It's just common sense, having a plan in place," Page said.

"All the lads that haven't played many minutes, we have to manage their minutes.

"You can't expect those players to go straight into playing France for 90 minutes without having repercussions.

"It's common sense."

Page might be tempted to blood uncapped 19-year-old attacking midfielder Rubin Colwill against Les Bleus.

Colwill only made his senior debut for Cardiff in February, and Page believes he is a bright prospect.

"It's a big squad. There were some difficult decisions to make and there were some disappointed players, but we're happy with the final draft," said Page.

"Rubin Colwill will raise some eyebrows, but he will be a player for the future.

"It's a bit of a gamble but I trust in him. He's a confident lad and he's got a bright future."

Wales face a tough ask to progress even from the group stage.

After the opener they face Turkey on June 16, also in Azerbaijan, and then play against Italy in Rome four days later.

© 2021 AFP