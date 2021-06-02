France to offer Covid-19 vaccines to 12-18 age group from June 15, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Mayor Gerard Miquel give a press conference during a visit in Saint-Cirq-Lapopie, near Cahors, southwestern France, on June 2, 2021.
France will start offering Covid-19 vaccines to all youths aged between 12 and 18 starting on June 15, President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

During a visit to the village of Saint-Cirq-Lapopie in southern France, Macron also noted that 50 percent of French adults have now received at least one Covid-19 vaccine jab, calling it "truly a turning point" in the country's inoculation drive.

Macron added Wednesday that France's rule for mandatory mask-wearing will be lifted gradually on a regional basis.

