France to offer Covid-19 vaccines to 12-18 age group from June 15, Macron says
France will start offering Covid-19 vaccines to all youths aged between 12 and 18 starting on June 15, President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.
During a visit to the village of Saint-Cirq-Lapopie in southern France, Macron also noted that 50 percent of French adults have now received at least one Covid-19 vaccine jab, calling it "truly a turning point" in the country's inoculation drive.
Macron added Wednesday that France's rule for mandatory mask-wearing will be lifted gradually on a regional basis.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
