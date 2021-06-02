New Zealand's Conway marks Test debut with Lord's hundred
New Zealand's Devon Conway joined a select group of cricketers on Wednesday by marking his Test debut with a hundred at Lord's.
The South Africa-born opener found himself thrust into the action straight away after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and batted in the first of a two-match series against England.
But while star batsman Williamson and the experienced Ross Taylor both fell cheaply, the 29-year-old Conway pressed on to a 163-ball century, reaching the landmark with a flamboyant whipped legside four, his 11th boundary off England debutant fast bowler Ollie Robinson.
Only five other batsmen had previously scored a Test debut hundred at Lord's, with Conway the first New Zealand international to achieve the feat.
Batsmen to have scored Test debut hundred at Lord's (player, total, team, opposition, year):
Harry Graham 107 AUS v ENG 1893
John Hampshire 107 ENG v WIS 1969
Sourav Ganguly 131 IND v ENG 1996
Andrew Strauss 112 ENG v NZL 2004
Matt Prior 126 no ENG v WIS 2007
Devon Conway TBC NZL v ENG 2021
TBC = to be confirmed, Conway's innings still in progress
