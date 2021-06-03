France probes deaths linked to emergency line outage

French officials visited an emergency services centre after a seven-hour telecom outage left people unable to reach medical, police or fire numbers.

A seven-hour breakdown of emergency phone line numbers in France was linked Thursday to up to three deaths, including that of a 63-year-old man who was unable to hail an ambulance after suffering a heart attack.

Many distressed people found themselves unable to reach emergency medical, police or fire numbers, or had their calls cut off mid-conversation, from around 5 pm (1500 GMT) to midnight on Wednesday.

"It's too early to give you a toll, but obviously we are very concerned," President Emmanuel Macron told a voter in southwest France when asked if anyone had lost their life as a result of the turmoil.

Telecom operator Orange has acknowledged responsibility for the problems, with chief executive Stephane Richard offering his "deepest apologies" after being summoned to the interior ministry to explain the breakdown.

An investigation has been opened in the western Morbihan region after a man who had suffered a heart attack died in hospital in the town of Vannes after being driven there by his spouse.

The patient and his family tried several times to call an ambulance on the usual number, local officials and the prosecutor's office said, though the hospital said it was too early to blame the delays as the cause of death.

"The evidence does not enable us to reach any firm conclusions," head of the Bretagne Atlantique hospital, Philippe Couturier, told reporters.

Another two deaths of people with heart conditions on the island of La Reunion are also being investigated, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said there could be up to four deaths in total.

The interruption came with France in the latter stages of its third wave of Covid-19 infections, with around 10,000 new cases and 134 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

France has separate numbers for ambulances, police and fire services -- 15, 17, and 18 -- as well as a universal European emergency number, 112.

Orange said that it had suffered a problem with a router that receives calls to the shortened emergency numbers and transfers them to local call centres, which use regular 10-digit phone lines.

"We have no indication which leads us to think that it could be an external attack," CEO Richard told the TF1 channel, adding that the cause was most likely "software failure in critical network infrastructure".

The impact of the breakdown varied from region to region, with the hard-hit city of Lyon in the southwest reporting a reduction in calls for ambulances of 50-70 percent, Veran said.

"We are going to look around, from area to area, at all the dramatic situations that might have had consequences before going public with everything," Veran added.

Orange, which was formerly the state monopoly France Telecom, said its network had been functioning normally since midnight, but Veran said problems were still being reported from around a dozen areas in France on Thursday.

Darmanin, who cut short an official trip to Tunisia to handle the crisis, condemned "serious and unacceptable dysfunctions."

The French breakdown follows similar problems at Belgian operator Proximus in early January, which led to emergency numbers being disrupted for an entire night.

In June 2019, the Dutch national telecoms carrier KPN was to blame for a four-hour outage of the 112 emergency line, which is used by all 27 EU states alongside local numbers.

The year before, US telecoms group CenturyLink suffered a massive technical failure that affected ATM withdrawals, 911 calls and other services.

Medics in France said the disruption to ambulance services had caused severe problems, with demand for emergency services tending to peak in the early evening.

"This caused mayhem in our organisation," Philippe Juvin, head of emergencies at the Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris, told Radio Classique.

"But there was no panic, and we adapted fast, telling ourselves that it wouldn't last and that it would be fixed during the night," he said.

