Murray pulls out of Wimbledon warm-up, still set for Grand Slam: reports

London (AFP)

Andy Murray has withdrawn from next week's Wimbledon warm-up in Nottingham, but the former world number one is still on course to play in the grass-court Grand Slam, according to reports on Thursday.

Murray had been due to compete at the Nottingham Open in his first singles tournament since March.

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered a groin injury ahead of the Miami Open in March and pulled out of the French Open after experiencing further discomfort.

It is not believed there has been a further setback in his recovery, with the 34-year-old practising at Wimbledon over the past week.

But Murray has decided to focus on another week of training and is planning to be back on court at Queen's Club for the Wimbledon warm-up tournament in mid-June.

Injury-plagued Murray has only played three tour-level singles matches since October.

He practised with leading players in Rome last month as well as featuring in two doubles contests.

Wimbledon, the third grand slam of the year, gets underway at the All England Club in London on June 28.

Murray last won Wimbledon in 2016 and, hampered by fitness issues, he hasn't reached the second week of a grand slam since 2017.

