Clown helps Mumbai kids fight Covid
Mumbai (AFP)
Volunteer social worker Ashok Kurmi is helping an army of young fans fight the coronavirus in Mumbai's slums using an unusual accessory: a clown costume.
Dressed in a bright red clown suit, complete with face paint and a rainbow-hued wig, the 37-year-old executive spends his days off disinfecting public spaces, distributing face masks and spreading awareness about Covid-19.
"The municipal workers wear PPE kits that scare slum dwellers, particularly children," Kurmi told AFP.#photo1
"With the help of different costumes, I can spread awareness without scaring people. I am able to help them a little."
Over the past year he has dressed up as Santa Claus, Mickey Mouse, Doraemon and Marvel superhero Spiderman. But his clown get-up is the most popular by far, he said.
On a recent visit to India's largest slum Dharavi, groups of children followed him, chanting "joker, joker" and offering their hands to be sanitised.#photo2
With the help of visual aids and posters, Kurmi patiently showed them how to wash their hands and wear face masks correctly.
"I have worked at a pharmaceutical company for the last 15 years but social work is my passion," he said.#photo3
He spends around 15,000 rupees ($205) -- a third of his monthly salary -- on buying costumes, make-up supplies and sanitation equipment.
As Mumbai prepares for a third coronavirus wave, his efforts have become even more important.
The pandemic has devastated India, infecting over 28 million people and killing more than 300,000.#photo4
Despite the risks involved in visiting densely populated areas like Dharavi, Kurmi is undeterred.
"Until this pandemic ends, I will continue to go and help people as a clown," he said.
