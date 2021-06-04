Facebook bans former US president Donald Trump for two years

Facebook's independent oversight board on June 4, 2021, decided to ban former US president Trump from the platform for two years.

Facebook on Friday banned former US president Donald Trump for two years, saying he deserved the maximum punishment for violating its rules over a deadly attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a post.

Facebook also said it will no longer give politicians blanket immunity for deceptive or abusive content at the social network based on their comments being newsworthy.

