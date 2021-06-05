Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance - day 7:

Headlines

+ Djokovic sets up last-16 tie with teen Musetti

+ Nadal books repeat clash with Sinner

+ Federer grinds out four-set win post midnight

+ Swiatek ups Paris winning streak to 10

Top results

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Roger Federer (SUI x8) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5

Iga Swiatek (POL x8) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST x30) 7-6 (7/4), 6-0

Sofia Kenin (USA x4) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x28) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Sidelines

Magic from Musetti

-- Not only did Lorenzo Musetti extend his debut Grand Slam run by reaching the last 16, but the 19-year-old also produced one of the shots of the tournament -- a behind-the-back volley to break opponent Marco Cecchinato at the start of the third set.

#photo1

"I had also a laugh about it, because, I mean, I wanted to do it, but if I try like 10 times probably, I'm not gonna do it like one time. It's sort of lucky and the magic, I don't know how to call it, but was fun," said Musetti.

Saint or Sinner?

-- Jannik Sinner was left somewhat bemused by the opening question of his press conference.

Q. Your surname is Sinner, but some of your fans think you're a saint because you look like an angel. Do you play your best tennis when you're calm and relaxed like a saint or when you're fired up with a bit of devil like a sinner?

"Oh, man. Well, that's a question..." replied Sinner, before breaking down his approach against Mikael Ymer.

Over in a hurry

-- Coco Gauff matched her best run at a major by reaching the last 16 after Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady retired 23 minutes into their match with a foot injury. The 17-year-old Gauff won the first set 6-1 before 13th seed Brady threw in the towel, her movement severely restricted by "plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise on the foot".

Popcorn time

-- Victoria Azarenka, who is through to the women's last 16, offers up the analogy of the day.

"Watching Rafa play at Roland Garros to me is like watching your favourite movie... you enjoy it a lot but you kinda already know what is going to happen."

Who's saying what

"Oh, absolutely. I feel like it's not spoken about enough. I feel like a lot of players on our tour suffer in silence. And I think that is not cool and not fair and we should definitely approach it differently, because obviously, like I said, everyone deals with things differently and in their own way."

-- Sloane Stephens believes the subject of mental health among tennis players has long been neglected.

"I don't want to talk about my driving next to Lewis' name. I mean, honestly it's embarrassing to speak about my driving, and in the same sentence with Hamilton. But I like to drive fast but I have to respect the rules, I guess."

-- Novak Djokovic on being compared to Lewis Hamilton by Jim Courier, who said the Serb's tennis is like the best car.

"I didn't complain at all when he was throwing his ball bad for 20 times. I didn't know when he gonna serve. I didn't complain at all during the whole match, so I don't think he has to complain about the other stuff, no?"

-- Rafael Nadal responds to Cameron Norrie's apparent unhappiness with the Spaniard's pace of play

"I have the same playlist as in Rome, so it's Led Zeppelin right now. Last year it was Guns N' Roses, right now it's Led Zeppelin; so similar kind of music but different band. Off court I started to listen to some Polish music, and that's new for me because actually I haven't listened to Polish music ever. It's really cool. I would recommend it."

-- Defending champion Iga Swiatek lifts the lid on her pre-match soundtrack

#photo2

"I'm not bothered by the outcome of this match at all. Just seeing Federer at 39 off the back of 2 knee surgeries playing to an empty stadium at 12.30am getting fired up is inspirational to me. Do what you (love)."

-- Andy Murray, who stayed up late to watch Roger Federer's win over Dominik Koepfer.

© 2021 AFP