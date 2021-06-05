G7 finance ministers commit to ‘at least 15 percent global minimum corporate tax’

Issued on:

Finance ministers of G7 nations alongside other officials pose for a photo at Lancaster House in London on June 5, 2021.
Finance ministers of G7 nations alongside other officials pose for a photo at Lancaster House in London on June 5, 2021. © Henry Nicholls, AP/Pool
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations on Saturday pledged to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent, rallying behind a US-backed plan.

Advertising

"We... commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent on a country by country basis," a statement said after their London meeting, adding that they hoped to reach a final agreement at the July gathering of the expanded G20 finance ministers group.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN