G7 finance ministers commit to ‘at least 15 percent global minimum corporate tax’
Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations on Saturday pledged to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent, rallying behind a US-backed plan.
"We... commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent on a country by country basis," a statement said after their London meeting, adding that they hoped to reach a final agreement at the July gathering of the expanded G20 finance ministers group.
