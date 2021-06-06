Australian Richie Porte wins Criterium du Dauphine

Advertising Read more

Les Gets (France) (AFP)

Australian Richie Porte won the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday as Ukrainian Mark Padun of Bahrain Victorious picked up his second stage win.

Recent Ineos recruit Porte, third in last year's Tour de France, went into the eighth and final stage in the overall lead and kept his head in the French Alps.

Porte eventually finished 17 seconds ahead of Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko in the overall standings.

The Australian's Welsh Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas, winner of the 2018 Tour de France, rounded out the podium, 29sec off the pace.

Thomas fell in the descent from Joux-Plane, less than 10km from the finish line in the ski resort of Les Gets, but managed to reel himself back into the group containing the race favourites.

For the 36-year-old Porte it was a sweet victory. He saw a potential victory in the Dauphine slip away on the final day back in 2017.

