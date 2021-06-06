Ogier wins Rally of Italy in Toyota 1-2

Advertising Read more

Olbia (Italy) (AFP)

World champion Sebastien Ogier of Toyota claimed victory in the Rally of Italy on Sunday ahead of Welsh teammate Elfyn Evans and Belgium's Thierry Neuville (Hyundai).

It was a 52nd World Rally Championship victory for Frenchman Ogier, allowing the seven-time world champion to extend his lead on Evans in the overall standings to 11 points after five of the 12 rounds.

Ogier, 37 and with Julien Ingrassia as co-pilot, had already won in Monte Carlo and Croatia this season, and his victory Sunday was a fourth career win on Sardinian soil.

