Novak Djokovic trailed Lorenzo Musetti two sets to love but fought back to win as the Italian teenager wilted

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance - day 9:

Headlines

+ Djokovic recovers from two sets down

+ Nadal gets better of Sinner again

+ Swiatek into last eight without losing a set

+ Gauff youngest women's Slam quarter-finalist since 2006

Top results

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 - retired

Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x18) 7-5, 6-3, 6-0

Iga Swiatek (POL x8) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-3, 6-4

Maria Sakkari (GRE x17) bt Sofia Kenin (USA x4) 6-1, 6-3

Sidelines

-- Gauff secures Olympic berth

Coco Gauff locked down the fourth and final women's singles spot for the US Olympic team after Sloane Stephens lost in the fourth round. Gauff, 17, would become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000, if she travels to Tokyo. Sofia Kenin and Jennifer Brady have already said they will attend the Games, while Serena Williams remains undecided.

-- Like father, like son

Exactly 40 years to the day that Bjorn Borg won his final match at the French Open, the last of his six Roland Garros titles and 11 Grand Slam triumphs, son Leo won his first match in the juniors tournament. The 18-year-old beat Max Westphal of France 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the boys' singles event.

-- Krejcikova's stage fright

Barbora Krejcikova had a fight on her hands even before her fourth round against Stephens. The unseeded Czech was so unsettled by the occasion that she broke down in tears in the locker room ahead of her match on Court Suzanne Lenglen, and needed the comforting words of her psychologist to help overcome the nerves.

"I woke up and I just felt really bad. I don't know why or what for and half an hour before the match, I didn't even want to step on the court," said Krejcikova, as a 6-2, 6-0 win put her through to a first Grand Slam quarter-final.

"I had to lock myself in the physio room and I had to talk to my psychologist. I was actually crying."

Who's saying what

"As long as there is red clay on the court, conditions are good at Roland Garros for Rafael Nadal."

-- Jim Courier, on commentary for ITV

"I like to play young guys in best-of-five, because I feel even if they are leading a set or two sets to love as it was the case today, I still like my chances, because I feel like I'm physically fit and I know how to wear my opponent down."

-- Novak Djokovic backs himself to outlast his younger rivals

"Well, that's not bad. I haven't lost at Roland Garros. He's lost once or twice. Yeah, it's incredible. I don't think I'll be winning 13, though. Has he got 13? Probably 14 the way he's going."

-- Dylan Alcott, when asked about having a better win-loss percentage than Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. The Australian beat doubles partner Sam Schroder 6-4, 6-2 to win a third consecutive men's quad wheelchair title.

"People think that my purpose in life is winning Grand Slams and tennis tournaments and gold medals and stuff like that. But my real purpose in life is trying to change perceptions so people with disability can do whatever they want to do."

-- Alcott again

"I know how can I play, how far I am from the biggest in the tour, like Nole, so I know that if I play good I can stay at this level."

-- Lorenzo Musetti reflects on the positives following his five-set loss to Djokovic

"I'm actually enjoying myself, that's the most important thing. I'm not actually torturing myself when I'm on court."

-- Maria Sakkari's more relaxed approach is paying off. Her win over Kenin made it the first time a Greek man and woman have both reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam.

