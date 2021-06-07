French Open: Who said what in week 1

Hello, goodbye: Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning her opener against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig before eventually withdrawing from the tournament

Paris (AFP)

Top French Open quotes from the first week of action at Roland Garros:

"The truth is I have suffered bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 (when she beat Serena Williams for her first Slam title) and I have had a really hard time coping with that. In Paris, I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences."

-- Naomi Osaka explaining her shock decision to withdraw from the tournament after being fined and threatened with disqualification after refusing to take part in press conferences.

"For me personally how I deal with it was that I know every single person asking me a question can't play as well as I can and never will. So no matter what you say or what you write, you'll never light a candle to me."

-- Venus Williams on how she deals with questions from the media.

"I was not laying down having hallucinations or anything."

-- Daniil Medvedev on contracting Covid-19 earlier this year.

"Write some small topics, not to have awkward silence. But Rafa is really, really great. He's a really nice guy. Even though I am pretty introverted, it was really fun for me."

-- Women's champion Iga Swiatek on being starstruck when she had a practice session with Rafael Nadal.

"Don't choke!"

-- Australia's Alexei Popyrin when asked what he had learned after squandering a 5-2 lead and set points in the third set of his first round defeat to Nadal.

"I feel like I have played five matches already. Trust me, I hate playing five sets. I don't do it on purpose."

-- Kei Nishikori after winning a second successive five-setter and spending eight hours on court just to make the third round.

"When you see the old masters, some of the greats, it allows me when I'm going to buy art for myself, more contemporary, emerging artists, it allows me to have a better understanding for what I'm buying."

-- America's Reilly Opelka on his visit to the Borghese in Rome on the eve of the French Open.

"It's heartbreaking... It's disappointing to end like this. I've had my fair share of tears this week. It's all good. Everything happens for a reason."

-- Ashleigh Barty after being forced to end her campaign early.

"Someone talking about their personal mental health and then being fined for it, that was not cool."

-- Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton hits out at Grand Slam organisers for their decision to fine Osaka $15,000 for refusing to carry out media commitments.

"We have played a lot of Lego."

-- Serena Williams on how she spends her off-time with daughter Olympia in the French Open bubble.

"You ask me always the same question, guys. I tell you one million times in one month. Just copy and paste to Italian press."

-- Italian veteran Fabio Fognini a little tired of discussing his teenage compatriots Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti.

"After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery."

-- Roger Federer after opting to withdraw from the tournament.

"I'm definitely not thinking about it at all. I'm thinking just about other things but not about that."

-- Serena Williams after losing in the last 16 to Elena Rybakina on whether she has played her last French Open at the age of 39.

