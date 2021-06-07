Wales name five uncapped players for Canada, Argentina Tests

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac on Monday named five uncapped players in his squad for Test matches against Canada and Argentina next month.

Scarlets wing Tomer Rogers, Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas and Dragons lock Ben Carter are among those included in a 34-man group, with veteran centre Jonathan Davies chosen as captain instead of Alun Wyn Jones.

Jones, who will lead the British and Irish Lions in South Africa, heads a 10-strong Wales contingent on that trip, with Pivac also missing Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

The Six Nations champions host Canada in the Welsh capital on July 3, followed by two Principality Stadium encounters against Argentina.

Cardiff centre Ben Thomas and Dragons back-row forward Taine Basham complete the uncapped contingent, while there were recalls for Ross Moriarty and Josh Turnbull.

"It is great that we are able to select five uncapped players in the squad," said Pivac.

"It is an opportunity, much like the autumn campaign last year, to get these players into the environment and to expose them to Test match preparation and in some cases Test match rugby.

"This summer isn't just about the uncapped players, it is also about internationals gaining more experience."

