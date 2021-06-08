Ex-Bok hooker Bismarck Du Plessis leaves Montpellier

Advertising Read more

Montpellier (France) (AFP)

South African World Cup winner Bismarck Du Plessis has left Montpellier a year before the end of his contract, the Top 14 club announced Tuesday.

Du Plessis, who won 79 caps for the Springboks, joined the southern French club after the 2015 Rugby World Cup along with his brother, prop Jannie.

In six seasons in France, the abrasive hooker played 108 games for Montpellier, scoring 27 tries, and was part of the squad that twice won the European Challenge Cup (2016, 2021).

A World Cup winner in 2007 under ex-Montpellier coach Jake White, the 37-year-old Du Plessis is one of 14 players being released by the club.

Du Plessis' compatriots Johan Goosen, a utility back capped 13 times by the Boks, and uncapped lock Jacques du Plessis have also been released. Both have signed for the Bulls back in South Africa.

Among others to have left during the season are former France No 8 Louis Picamoles (Bordeaux-Begles), promising Irish-born France under-20 prop Daniel Brennan (Brive) and Georgia international prop Levan Chilachava (Castres).

Montpellier finished the Top 14 season in 10th place and will next season count on ex-France skipper Guilhem Guirado, Vincent Giudicelli and Jeremie Maurouard to be competing for the hooker's jersey.

© 2021 AFP