Russia complains to UEFA over Ukraine's 'political' Euro 2020 kit

Moscow (AFP)

Russia on Tuesday sent a letter of complaint to UEFA over Ukraine's "political" Euro 2020 kit that features the outline of Moscow-annexed Crimea and is emblazoned with popular patriotic chants.

In the letter from the Russian football federation to UEFA just three days before the Euro starts, it said: "We draw attention to the use of political motives on the Ukrainian national team's jersey, which goes against the basic principles of the UEFA kit regulations."

Kiev has provoked Moscow's ire after its football association unveiled Euro 2020 kits that show the outline of Ukraine including Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

The shirts also feature the words "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!"

UEFA traditionally stresses the importance of steering clear of politics in football.

But in a statement to AFP, European football's governing body said the Ukrainian shirt "has been approved by UEFA, in accordance with the applicable equipment regulations".

According to UEFA kit regulations, items must not "offend common decency or transmit political, religious or racial messages."

Most countries do not recognise Russia's takeover of Crimea.

Andriy Pavelko, the president of the Football Association of Ukraine, said the design had been agreed with UEFA "long before" the kit's official presentation on Sunday.

