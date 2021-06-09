Who said what at the French Open - day 11

Maria Sakkari was left "speechless" by her quarter-final win over reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek

Paris (AFP)

Who said what on day 11 at the French Open:

"It's always incredible for me to return to the semi-finals for another time."

-- Rafael Nadal on reaching a record-extending 14th Roland Garros semi-final, where he will face world number one Novak Djokovic.

"After the match, my hitting partner told me this match will probably make me a champion in the future. I really do believe that."

-- Coco Gauff after losing to Barbora Krejcikova in the quarter-finals. The 17-year-old American squandered five first set points in a 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 defeat.

"I always think about her. Every time I go on court, I step out of the court, I always think about her. I'm always wondering what she would tell me after such a run, all this winning matches and everything. I'm just really sad I cannot actually hear her and she cannot really say anything."

-- Krejcikova pays tribute to the late Jana Novotna, the 1998 Wimbledon champion who coached the Czech before her death from cancer in 2017 at the age of 49.

"Of course, the numbers are just amazing, no? But I can't think about that now, honestly. Let's talk about that when I finish my career."

-- Nadal when asked whether he ever reflects on his 105-2 record at Roland Garros.

"We enjoy every moment of life. Why not? We are not turtles that we live 220 years. Let's enjoy it, c’mon."

-- Marjan Cuk, the coach of Tamara Zidansek, on making the most of her breakout performance.

"I am speechless. It is a dream coming true."

-- Maria Sakkari on qualifying for the semi-finals following her win over defending champion Iga Swiatek

"Basically when I close my eyes, I only see tennis court and balls, so it's pretty tiring."

-- Swiatek on feeling the effects of a heavier 2021 playing schedule.

"I don't want to be in the same side of the draw next time."

-- Diego Schwartzman after losing to Nadal for the 11th time in 12 meetings. The Argentine was also beaten by Nadal in last year's semi-finals.

"We paid 500 euros for two-thirds of a match. It's unacceptable. They should have started at 7pm and not 8pm."

-- An unhappy fan, watching the quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini with his wife and two children, after stands were emptied in the fourth set to comply with an 11pm curfew.

"It was a release of all the emotions I had kept inside me. After all the fans left and the little break it wasn't easy to find rhythm."

-- Djokovic on his emotional post-match outburst

