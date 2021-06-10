Celtic appoint Ange Postecoglou as manager

Former Australia national coach Ange Postecoglou signed a 12 month rolling contract to become manager of Socttish giants Celtic

Former Australia national coach Ange Postecoglou has been appointed manager of Scottish giants Celtic, the club announced on Thursday.

The 55-year-old Australian signed a 12-month rolling contract and fills the vacancy on a permanent basis left open when Neil Lennon resigned in late February.

"Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce that it has appointed Ange Postecoglou to the position of Football Manager," read a club statement.

"Ange joins Celtic from Yokohama F. Marinos, where he has delivered the J League title. Previously he has also won Premiership and Championship Titles in Australia’s A League."

Postecoglou guided Australia to its first ever Asian Cup in 2015.

His appointment ends a long-running saga for Celtic who were keen to secure former Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe.

However, talks broke down with the Englishman in late May.

Despite not being their first choice Postecoglou said he was delighted with his appointment.

"The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football and the responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly," he said in a statement.

"Celtic is one of THE names in world football, of that there is no doubt -– a giant of a club, a proper footballing institution and so much more -– real history, real substance, real authenticity and real soul."

He faces many challenges to restore Celtic's supremacy over bitter rivals Rangers.

Lennon paid the price for a disastrous league campaign as their bid for a 10th consecutive crown never took flight and they finished 25 points adrift of the side managed by former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard.

