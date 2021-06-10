Three Palestinians killed in clash with Israeli forces

Relatives mourn Palestinian Jamil al-Amuri, who was killed during an arrest raid by Israeli special forces in the West Bank city of Jenin

Jenin (Palestinian Territories) (AFP)

Three Palestinians were killed early Thursday by Israeli special forces who were on an arrest mission in the northern West Bank, sources on both sides said.

One of the Palestinians killed was suspected of having carried out a shooting attack against Israeli soldiers, an Israeli security official said.

The other two were members of the Palestinian Authority security forces who witnessed the initial exchange of fire.

An Israeli security official told AFP that special forces were in Jenin seeking "to arrest two terrorists who had carried out a shooting attack".

"One Palestinian who opened fire on the forces was shot dead," he said.

The Palestinian health ministry identified him as Jamil al-Amuri.

According to the Israeli official, after the initial incident, Palestinians at the scene "opened fire on the Israeli forces," and in an ensuing exchange, "two additional Palestinians were killed."

Palestinian security officials identified the two as members of the Palestinian Authority's military intelligence department, Adham Eleiwi and Taysir Issa.

No Israeli forces were wounded in the incident, the Israeli official told AFP.

A second Israeli security official told AFP Amuri was a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group who was suspected of carrying out a string of shooting attacks targeting Israeli soldiers in recent months.

Another Islamic Jihad member suspected of taking part in the attacks, Wissam Abu Zeid, was wounded in the same incident, the Israeli official said.

The Palestinian presidency condemned the Israeli operation, with spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina calling it a "violation of international law" that would bring a "dangerous escalation" in remarks carried by official news agency Wafa.

Israeli forces frequently carry out arrest raids in the occupied West Bank. On May 25, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during one such raid near Ramallah.

