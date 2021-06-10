Who said what at the French Open - day 12
Who said what on day 12 at the French Open:
"14-year-old me would tell me, like, What took you so long?"
-- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on reaching her first Grand Slam final at the 52nd attempt.
"I think about it all the time. Like been thinking about it since I was a junior, since I was a little kid, since I started playing tennis. That's what you playing for. That's what you want. It's been there in my head forever."
-- Pavlyuchenkova on what it may feel like to lift the trophy on Saturday.
"That is an absolutely brutal error from the umpire."
-- Andy Murray on Twitter after a shot from Maria Sakkari was called in rather than out when the Greek player was match point down in her semi-final against Barbora Krejcikova. The Czech player, however, recovered her composure to reach the final.
"I always wanted to play a match like this, a challenging match where we're both playing so well. Even if I lost today, I'm very proud of myself. Fighting, in life, it's the most important thing."#photo1
-- Krejcikova after her epic 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 win.
"He ditched me."
-- Desirae Krawczyk with a light-hearted take on mixed doubles winning partner Joe Salisbury's plans for Wimbledon.
"A couple months ago I said that I was probably going to play with a Brit for Wimbledon. I thought it would be good to have an all-British partnership for Wimbledon. So, yeah, unfortunately I ditched her for that. But I'm sure we'll team back up again after."#photo2
-- Salisbury explaining the split.
"For now the favourite, maybe all of us."
-- French junior Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard after four home players reached the semi-finals of the boys semi-finals in Paris.
