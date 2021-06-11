Shoulder op to sideline Raptors' Siakam for five months

Toronto forward Pascal Siakam has had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will be sidelined five months, the NBA team says

Los Angeles (AFP)

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will miss five months after shoulder surgery, the team said Friday, making it likely he'll miss the start of the next NBA season.

The Raptors said in a statement that Siakam had surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

"The expected recovery and rehabilitation time for this procedure is approximately five months, and his condition will be updated as appropriate," the Raptors said.

Siakam was injured on May 8 in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Two days earlier he had equalled his career best with a 44-point performance against the Washington Wizards.

Siakam, a 2020 All-Star, missed the Raptors' last four games because of the injury.

The timeframe given for his likely recovery period would see him return in November -- with the 2021-22 season expected to open in October.

Siakam led Toronto in scoring this season, averaging 21.4 points per game.

