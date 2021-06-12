Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapses during Euro 2021 match

Denmark's players gather as paramedics attend to midfielder Christian Eriksen (not seen) during the Euro 2021 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed while playing and was given CPR by medics during his side's Euro 2020 clash with Finland on Saturday, and the match has been suspended.

A Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher.

Eriksen collapsed suddenly while running near the left touchline. The midfielder's teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest just before halftime in their Group B clash.

Both teams subsequently left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide the stricken player from view.

(REUTERS)

