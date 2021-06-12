Ex-US open champion Cilic faces Auger-Aliassime in Stuttgart final

Croatia's Marin Cilic is bidding for his 19th ATP tour title in Stuttgart in Sunday's final

Berlin (AFP)

Former US Open winner Marin Cilic will face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in Sunday's final of the ATP grass court tournament in Stuttgart.

Croatia's Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion who is bidding for his 19th ATP title, was 6-3, 1-0 up in Saturday's semi-final when Austrian wild-card Jurij Rodionov retired injured.

After losing his seven previous finals on the ATP tour, the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who has not dropped a set in Stuttgart this week, won his semi-final with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Sam Querrey of the USA.

This is the second time the Canadian has reached the final in Stuttgart, losing to Italy's Matteo Berrettini in 2019 before the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

