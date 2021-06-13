Ineos' Carapaz wins Tour de Suisse

Advertising Read more

Andermatt (Switzerland) (AFP)

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz of the Ineos Grenadiers team won the Tour de Suisse after Sunday's eighth and final stage claimed by home rider Gino Mader (Bahrain-Victorious).

Carapaz, who won the Giro d'Italia in 2019, finished fifth on the stage that featured a steep climb 15km from the finish line.

The result was enough to see the Ecuadorian maintain his lead over Colombian Rigoberto Uran, his closest rival in the race for the yellow jersey.

