Algeria’s establishment FLN wins parliamentary poll

The president of the National Independent Elections Authority (ANIE), Mohamed Charfi, speaks during a press conference in Algiers on June 15, 2021.

Algeria's National Liberation Front (FLN) party won the country's parliamentary elections, the electoral board said Tuesday, three days after the polls boycotted by the Hirak protest movement and marked by widespread abstention.

The FLN, for decades Algeria's single party and the main component of the outgoing parliament, took 105 out of 407 seats, the head of the National Independent Elections Authority (ANIE) said.

Independents came second with 78 seats while the moderate Islamist party Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) came third with 64, it added.

