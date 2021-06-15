No Koepka-DeChambeau pairing in early rounds of US Open

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau will be joined by Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and 2020 US Amateur winner Tyler Strafaci for the first two rounds of the US Open, organizers revealed in announcing pairings Tuesday

Those hoping for for an early US Open pairing of social media feuding golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka were disappointed by Tuesday's pairings announcement by the US Golf Association.

Defending champion DeChambeau was given a conventional grouping with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, this year's Masters winner, and 2020 US Amateur winner Tyler Strafaci that will tee off from the first tee Thursday at 1:14 p.m. (2014 GMT) and the 10th tee Friday at 7:29 a.m.

Koepka, a four-time major winner and two-time US Open champion, begins at 7:29 a.m. Thursday off the 10th tee and 1:14 p.m. Friday off the first tee alongside fellow Americans Justin Thomas, the world number two, and Collin Morikawa, last year's PGA Championshiup winner.

Scenes of Koepka showing his unhappiness with DeChambeau's loud talking nearby at last month's PGA Championship touched off a social media spat between the two major champions over the past few weeks.

Phil Mickelson, who last month became the oldest winner in major golf history at age 50 by taking the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, was paired alongside fellow Southern California residents Xander Schauffele, the world number four, and Max Homa.

Mickelson's trio goes off two groups after the Koepka, Thomas and Morikawa at 7:51 a.m. Thursday from the 10th tee and 1:36 p.m. Friday from the first tee.

With a victory, record six-time US Open runner-up Mickelson would complete a career Grand Slam and capture his seventh major title.

The US left-hander turns 51 on Wednesday and is the oldest player in the field of 156.

The past three European winners of the British Open -- Ireland's Shane Lowry, Sweden's Henrik Stenson and Italy's Francesco Molinari -- tee off from the first tee at 7:29 a.m. Thursday followed at 7:40 by another all-European lineup -- Norway's Viktor Hovland and Englishmen Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton.

Trailing them at 7:51 a.m. is a trio of past US Open winners -- Germany's Martin Kaymer and Americans Gary Woodland and Webb Simpson.

The trio after DeChambeau's group, starting Thursday at 1:25 p.m. off the first tee, will include past Masters champions Adam Scott of Australia, Sergio Garcia of Spain and Bubba Watson of the United States.

The trio after that group at 1:36 p.m. includes England's Justin Rose, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and world number one Dustin Johnson of the United States -- all past US Open winners.

Going off the 10th tee at 1:36 p.m. Thursday will be third-ranked Jon Rahm of Spain alongside Australian Marc Leishman and past Masters winner Patrick Reed.

