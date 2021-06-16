Celtic to face Midtjylland in Champions League qualifying

Ange Postecoglou's first match in charge of Celtic will come against Midtjylland in Champions League qualifying

London (AFP)

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou's first official game will be against Danish side Midtjylland in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Hoops will be at home for the first leg on July 20 or 21 before travelling to the MCH Arena a week later.

Postecoglou will be under immediate pressure to avoid the kind of slip-ups that have seen the Glasgow giants fail to reach the group stages of Europe's premier competition since 2018.

Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven face Galatasaray and Rapid Vienna take on Sparta Prague in the other second qualifying round ties in the non-champions path.

