Mancini makes one change to Italy team for Switzerland game

Rome (AFP)

Roberto Mancini made just one change to his starting line-up on Wednesday as Italy look to seal a last-16 place at Euro 2020 with victory against Switzerland in Rome.

Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo comes into a back four in place of the injured Alessandro Florenzi who suffered a calf injury in the 3-0 win over Turkey last Friday.

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile once again leads Italy's three-man attack, flanked by wingers Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi.

Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli starts in midfield alongside Jorginho and Nicolo Barella, with Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti still recovering from a knee injury.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic opted for the same starting XI as the team who were held 1-1 by Wales in their opener in Baku.

Captain Granit Xhaka, who has been linked with a move to Roma next season from Arsenal, Atalanta's Remo Freuler and Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri all start in midfield.

Starting line-ups:

Italy (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA)

Switzerland (3-4-1-2)

Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabien Schaer, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Coach: Vladimir Petkovic (SUI)

Referee: Sergei Karasev (RUS)

