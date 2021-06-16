Pelicans coach Van Gundy out after one year: team

The New Orleans Pelicans have parted company with head coach Stan Van Gundy after one season

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

The New Orleans Pelicans have parted company with head coach Stan Van Gundy after just one season following the team's failure to reach the postseason, the team confirmed Wednesday.

A brief statement from the Pelicans said Van Gundy's departure had been made my "mutual agreement" following a disappointing 31-41 regular season campaign which saw the team finish 11th in the Western Conference.

"I would like to thank Stan for the integrity and professionalism that he demonstrated during his time in New Orleans, as well as the commitment and work ethic he brought to our team," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said.

"This was a difficult decision as I have tremendous respect for Stan both personally and professionally, but we agreed it is in the best interest of our team to move forward in a different direction."

Van Gundy, 61, was the seventh head coach in franchise history, and joined the Pelicans in October last year after previous stints with the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

© 2021 AFP